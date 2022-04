The first in a series of 10 weekly spotlights on local businesses.

In this edition of the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Business Spotlight, iCandy Optical is presented.

iCandy Optical in Morinville is a locally owned, family optical. Check them out, comfortable setting, great value pricing and fantastic customer service.

They can be found online at www.iCandyOptical.com

This 10-video series was filmed by Smith Consulting and edited by Soaring Pig Studios