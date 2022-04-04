Letter: Canada Post Community Foundation 2022 grants now open for applications

The Canada Post Community Foundation has now opened its application period for 2022 grants.

This means that charities, schools and organizations in your community that offer programming to support children and youth can now apply for grants up to $25,000. There are also up to three $50,000 Signature Grants for organizations with a national scope.

This year, a new annual Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant was introduced to support educational initiatives for children and youth that increase the understanding of Indigenous culture and foster meaningful conversations in the spirit of Reconciliation. For this grant, local and regional groups that represent First Nations, Métis, Inuit or Urban Indigenous Peoples and that offer programs supporting these communities are invited to apply.

Applications will be open until April 8 (12:00 pm ET) and can be submitted through the Community Foundation website at canadapost.ca/community.

We appreciate your help in spreading this message and encouraging applicants from your community. Copied below is the news release with further information.

Sincerely,

Valérie Chartrand -Media Relations, Canada Post