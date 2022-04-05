JMMF Break Free 5/10K Run & Walk takes place this June

After a two-year hiatus, the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) is proud to announce registration is open for the Break Free 5/10K Run & Walk on June 19, 2022! The run is expected to draw approximately 150 participants and their supporters from Sturgeon County, St Albert, and Edmonton. The proceeds of this event will promote healing for our clients who have experienced abuse and empower community members to break free of domestic violence forever. This event is vital to create a future where individuals and families live a life free of abuse.

JMMF is excited about the opportunity to engage our community, ensuring they know we are here to help if they are experiencing domestic violence. This is also an opportunity to educate the general public about domestic violence, what abuse looks like, and how to foster healthy relationships.

The Break Free 5/10K Run & Walk is part of Morinville Festival Days, a larger event that is expected to draw approximately 10,000 participants from Sturgeon County and the surrounding community. The run will take place on the morning of June 19th, 2022, and the start and the finish line is at the Morinville Fish and Game Pond.

For more information or to register for the Break Free 5/10k Run & Walk, please visit https://jessicamartelmemorialfoundation.com/break-free-run/

Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation