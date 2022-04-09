Morinville RCMP Request Public’s Assistance with Theft Investigation

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On March 14, 2022, sometime between 12:40 am and 5:00 am, a theft occurred from Wolf Creek Building Supplies in Morinville, AB. Two suspects entered the secured compound and stole a truck that had supplies in the back. The truck has since been recovered by the Edmonton Police Service with all of the supplies returned to the business owner. Members are still seeking information regarding the suspects.

Morinville RCMP was able to obtain security footage of two male suspects, as well as a description of the suspect vehicle used in the crime.

First suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Wearing a black toque, black pants, and a black hoodie

Average build

Second suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Long shaggy brown hair

Brown moustache with a scruffy beard

Approx 5’4” to 5’5” tall with an average build

Suspect vehicle is a red Dodge Caravan with chrome roof racks. Licence plate is unknown.

If you are able to identify these suspects or vehicle, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.