Farmers’ Market starts next month

by Stephen Dafoe

Hurray. Hurray. It’s the first of May. The outdoor Market starts today.

The popular Morinville Farmers’ Market is preparing for the opening day, Sunday, May 1. The Market returns to the Rendez-Vous parking lot and 104 Street, running every Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. until October.

Morinville Farmers’ Market Manager Christine Mercier said that as of Apr. 11, they have 49 vendors lined up for the start of the season.

“We’re very excited for this new season. We’re welcoming some very new vendors,” Mercier said.

In addition to an ice cream vendor, Mercier said they would be welcoming back BC Fruits and Crazy Canuck Jerky and many other familiar merchants from last year.

“We have a lot of things going on, and we’re trying to do different things every week,” she said, noting that on Mother’s Day, May 8, the first 50 children at the Market will receive a free gift for mom.

The May 1 event will include a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Simon Boersma and Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. Additionally, Sobeys Morinville is providing a cake to mark the opening for attendees to enjoy.

“I would encourage people to come in and shop local,” Mercier said of the upcoming Market. “I’d say that 75 per cent of our vendors are from the Morinville area, and you never know what is out there until you come and see how clever and accomplished our vendors are at making things.”

Visitors to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Trade Show, being held Apr. 23 and 24 at the Morinville Leisure Centre, will get a sneak peek as Mercier said there are approximately 30 vendors taking part in that two-day event.

Mercier said this upcoming Christmas; they will be conducting one two-day Christmas Craft Market and two one-day events.

For more information on the Farmers Market, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorinvilleFarmersMarket