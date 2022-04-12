Letter: SJB Parish welcoming all to Holy Week services

St. Jean Baptiste Parish is welcoming all to attend our Holy Week:

Wednesday, April 13 th 6pm (Penitential Service and Confession) at Notre Dame Elementary School Library

6pm (Penitential Service and Confession) at Notre Dame Elementary School Library Holy Thursday, April 14 th 7pm (Mass of Last Supper), 8pm – 10pm (Adoration) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym

7pm (Mass of Last Supper), 8pm – 10pm (Adoration) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym Good Friday, April 15 th 3pm (Lord’s Passion Service), 7pm (Stations of the Cross) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym

3pm (Lord’s Passion Service), 7pm (Stations of the Cross) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym Holy Saturday, April 16 th 2pm (Blessing of Food) at the Rectory Basement, 8pm (Easter Vigil Service) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym

2pm (Blessing of Food) at the Rectory Basement, 8pm (Easter Vigil Service) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym Easter Sunday, April 17th 9am, 11am (Easter Sunday Mass) at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym

Mark on your calendars for our Knights of Columbus Breakfast happening April 24th from 9am-12:30pm at the Morinville Rendez Vous Centre (9913 104 Street). Cost: $10 per person. Ages 5 and under are free.

For the month of April, we are concentrating on personal toiletry items, diapers, toilet paper etc. Cash is also appreciated for perishable item purchase. Thank you for your generosity.

