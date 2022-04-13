Alberta RCMP recommending property crime prevention strategies

With warmer weather ahead, a time when property crime is more frequent, Alberta RCMP are encouraging homeowners to look at Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles when doing maintenance or planning renovations.

The design principles behind CPTED reduce opportunities for crime to take place, and the RCMP believes adjustments to a home or business can deter criminals by making it more difficult to commit the crime.

“Citizens play a critical role in keeping their communities safe,” said C/Supt. Peter Tewfik, Alberta RCMP Officer in Charge of Community Safety and Well-being. “By using the principles of CPTED and making simple changes to your property, you can help reduce property crime in Alberta.”

RCMP offer the following CPTED tips for homeowners and businesses:

Trim your trees and shrubs – Trimming the bottoms of trees allow clear sightlines from inside your house to the curb or edge of the property. In addition, keeping your bushes and shrubs short removes potential hiding places.

Lighting – Consider installing LED or motion sensor lights around your property. Ensuring your house is adequately lit at night deters criminals for fear of being seen. Solar powered lights are a great option to light up the most remote places on your property. Also leaving lights on in the house when away can provide the illusion that someone is home.

Cameras – Install exterior cameras around your property. Even the perception of someone watching can be enough to deter a crime.

Lock up your outdoor valuables – After a long day of yard work, store your lawn mower and other tools in a locked shed or garage and out of sight.

Alberta RCMP has a CPTED video playlist on YouTube, which can be accessed or viewed below:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcKXZtPXANcruAdyWOrXnHqQ3DdG_hcd7