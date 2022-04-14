Letter: Sturgeon Composite High School’s Class of 2022 Banquet Parent Committee looking for silent auction donations

My name is Amanda-Lynn McIntyre, and I am the chair for Sturgeon Composite High Schools Class of 2022 Banquet Parent Committee. Our Graduation Committee is looking to raise $15,000 to offset costs associated with the Class of 2022 Banquet and Dance, June 11, 2022, at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

We are reaching out to local businesses like yours asking for a donation that we could put into a Silent Auction that will be hosted at Mainstreet Public House Pub Night on May 7, 2022, in Gibbons, Alberta.

Since many of these students experienced High School through a pandemic, our team of volunteers has made a commitment to make the Class of 2022 Graduation Banquet a memorable one. Your donation will help our committee offset the incredible costs associated to hosting a large event. Funds raised will help ensure costs remain reasonable for families who have been struggling through the last two years.

Thank you in advance for your contribution. Every bit helps in ensuring that we can make Sturgeon Composite High Schools Class of 2022 Banquet and Dance the best one yet!

Michelle – mjvv6@yahoo.ca – 780-977-4710

or

Sharmaine – gibbonsangel@gmail.com

Thank you again!

SCHS Class of 2022 Banquet Committee

Publisher’s Note: This event is not affiliated, endorsed or associated with Sturgeon Composite High School or staff