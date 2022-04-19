Legal hosts its first Easter Egg Hunt

photos submitted by the Town of Legal

Legal’s first community Easter Egg Hunt was held on Friday, Apr. 15.

The event was the first of its kind in Legal and brought out more than 150 people/families in the afternoon.

The Town’s FCSS department and community volunteers hid 1000 Easter Eggs throughout Citadel Park.

Children had fun hunting for the eggs, meeting and taking photos with the Easter bunny, and snacking on cool treats from Scoolie’s Ice cream, on location for the event.