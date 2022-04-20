Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

The Musée Morinville Museum hopes Morinville and area residents will visit the Museum before May 15 to sign a memorial scroll in memory of two Morinville area residents lost during WWII. The scroll honours air force members Flight Sergeant Richard Alberta McDonald and Pilot Officer Russel John Majeau. Their names are among the 20,0000 names of British Air Force men and women recorded at the Runnymede Memorial in Surrey, England. The Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.
If you’ve wondered what is happening on 100 Street, this is the new location of The Ice Hut. You can read the full story and other local business news in our business section.
We grabbed this shot of Sunday night’s moon, waning gibbous at 99% illumination. The next new moon is Apr. 30. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this shot.
Although the return of some snow Tuesday morning might be an unwelcome sight, the geese overhead Monday were some hope that better weather days are ahead. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Above: A black-capped chickadee sits on a branch in a Morinville yard after grabbing some materials for the nest. – Stephen Dafoe Photos
