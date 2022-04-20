Ice Hut opening in larger location on 100 Street

The popular Ice Hut is set to open in May in larger location

by Stephen Dafoe

If you have noticed a lot of work happening between Smith Music and Morinville Sports on 100 Street, it is all in preparation for the opening of the Ice Hut in May, depending on the weather.

The popular Morinville business was sold to new owner Dawn McAstocker on Aug. 30, 2021. The Ice Hut closed for the season at that time to begin planning the new location and business model.

McAstocker said her teenage children, returning staff, and new hires from within the community will operate the business.

“We were looking for a little more space,” McAstocker said of the decision to relocate. “We have grand ideas and plans for The Ice Hut to be a community go-to spot. We wanted to have more space for our customers to hang out, maybe play some games and potentially even host some events for the community.”

The business will continue to operate as a seasonal ice cream shop, which will be the number one priority and focus.

“However, we are dreamers with ambitions to do more,” the owner said. “For now, we are wanting to keep that under wraps and have it be a little more of a surprise during our grand re-opening.”

Passers-by on 100 Street have recently noticed the new Ice Hut building’s arrival, and McAstocker said that building has been in the works since last summer.

“We bounced around a few ideas, and ultimately we liked the look of the front deck with cover so that we can serve our customers even on those rainy days.”

While the elevated building may allow ice cream lovers to see the business a little easier, the real reason was to allow proper drainage.

“It will be graded out and a berm put in place on either side of the lot to allow for water to drain properly without flooding our neighbours,” McAstocker said. “The hill will disappear as the grading is complete.

The lot that the Ice Hut has moved to is two lots, which McAstocker said provides ample room for customers, events and anything they’d like to do with The Ice Hut in the future.

“Parking will be available along the entire back of the property, adjacent the alleyway,” she said. “We have patio tables ready and just waiting to be set up. In the near future, we see shrubs and fruit trees to help beautify the space.”

The new owners hope people will come out and support them in the new location.

“We are still a small, locally-owned, family-run business,” McAstocker said. “At the end of the day, we love our community and want to do nothing more than contribute, give back and be a continued staple for family memories.”

You can follow The Ice Hut on Facebook at @morinvilleicehut.

Click here for more local news