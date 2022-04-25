Barry Turner wins Citizen of the Year, Carol Kaup gets Heritage Award

Barry Turner and Carol Kaup recipients of this year’s awards

by Lucie Roy

The Volunteer Award Appreciation evening was held Friday at the Rendez Vous Centre.

In attendance was MLA Dale Nally Morinville-St. Albert MLA, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, Morinville Councillor Maurice St. Denis and Sturgeon County Deputy Mayor Neil Comeau.

Rendez Vous Vice-President Gary Pool presented the Heritage Award to Carol Kaup and Lions Club Vice-President Bev Lussier presented the Citizen of the Year to Barry Turner.

Carol Kaup was recognized for her years of volunteerism, wearing many hats.

She was President for two years, served on the Social Committee, Rentals and Bookings, Secretary, organized the Spring Tea and Applefest Craft Shows and represented the Rendez-Vous Centre at the Sturgeon Seniors Advisory Board,

She has also organized the St. Jean Baptiste festival, mentored school children, was a dust angel cleaning the church, sings with the Morinville Minstrels and the Retired Teachers Choir. Kaup was also treasurer for the Seniors Curling Club and involved with the Catholic Women’s League.

Lions Club Vice-President Bev Lussier said that as the Lions is getting ready to mark 73 years of service it is also observing 54 years that it has recognized volunteers in the community.

Former Morinville Mayor Barry Turner was recognized for his 20 years of volunteering with the Morinville Fish & Game Association, the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, St. Jean Baptiste Festival, Midstream Support Society and the Lions Club. He was also seen volunteering for the compost sale, packing bags of soil in the pouring rain, for the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens. Turner was also acknowledged for having volunteered on numerous Committees and Boards.

The centrepieces, which were part of the door prizes, were made by Judy Baker and were a nod to 2022 being the Year of the Garden.

The Year of the Garden is a Centennial Celebration of Canada’s Horticulture sector.

It will commemorate Canada’s rich gardens heritage, and celebrate today’s vibrant garden culture.

The proclamation was made by Communities in Bloom and the Canadian Garden Council in honour of the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association.

Celebrate with red, Canada’s colour, was shown by the red ribbon on the planter.

Click here for more local news