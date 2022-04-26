Apex starting pipeline replacement projects in Morinville and Westlock in May

Apex Utilities Inc. says work will commence in Morinville on May 2 with an anticipated finish date of August.

by Morinville Online Staff

Apex Utilities Inc. (formerly AltaGas) says it is continuing its major pipeline replacement program with projects in Morinville and Westlock that would revitalize and ensure the ongoing safe operation of its natural gas pipeline system.

The projects, which will both begin May 2 replace 33 kilometres of aging pipeline infrastructure installed more than 60 years ago. In Morinville, the majority of the work is focused north and south of 100 Avenue between 100 Street and the CN rail line. Customers in the affected construction areas will receive a letter directly from Apex with more information.

“Apex remains focused on the safe, reliable, and economic operation of the natural gas system serving our customers and communities,” said Imad Khaled, Apex’s Director, Engineering & Construction Services, in a media release Monday. “This project will ensure that Apex continues to serve Morinville and Westlock with reliable, clean, and safe energy for the decades to come.”

The company notes that excavations in some areas, as well as roadway restrictions, will cause some residential and business disturbance over the project’s timeline; however, the company says it will “make all reasonable efforts to minimize the disturbances” and restore surfaces to their previous state upon completion of the project.

Apex Utilities says it plans to mark and secure project areas and excavations for public safety, but they are asking the public to be cautious around the project areas.

