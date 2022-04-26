Food: There’s no such thing as too much green

(NC) During the week, every minute counts; simple, quick, healthy and oh-so-tasty, this green power bowl is the recipe you can put on your calendar several times a week.

With the crunch of the salad and the smooth, comforting texture of avocados from Mexico, this recipe will surprise you with every bite.

This power bowl will give you all the energy you need to get through the day, with vitamins, good fats and great taste.

Green Power Bowl

Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Portions: 2-4

Ingredients:

Vinaigrette

1 medium ripe avocado

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ cup good olive oil

Salad

2 avocados from Mexico, diced

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups washed and shredded kale leaves

1 cup salad niçoise or escarole

4 Brussel sprouts, thinly shaved

¾ cup thinly shaved cabbage

2 cups cooked broccoli

1 cup cooked green beans cut in 1” pieces

Directions:

1. For the vinaigrette, in a food processor, combine all ingredients except the olive oil.

2. Once the mixture is smooth and creamy, slowly stream in olive oil until just combined.

3. Place in a sealed container that is easy to shake whenever you want a portion.

4. For the salad, toss all the salad ingredients into a large bowl. Top with desired amount of avocado vinaigrette and serve.