Morinville RCMP request public assistance with theft of truck, trailer, and excavator

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are investigating the theft of a truck, trailer, and excavator from the community of Cardiff in Sturgeon County in the early morning hours of April 24, 2022.

The Morinville RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to help determine suspect(s) for the theft of a 2006 White Ford F-350 with licence plate CFK 1843, a 2009 Blue Oasis Flatbed trailer with licence plate 5HG992, and an excavator, a 2001 SANY SY26U Serial Number SY0026CB05518.

The trailer and excavator have since been recovered; however, the 2006 Ford Truck has still not been located.

If you are able to assist in this investigation, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.