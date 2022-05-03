3061 Morinville 1CER Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps trin at Cardiff Park

photos by Lucie Roy Cadets’ training took place in Cardiff Park on Saturday with cadets from 3061 Morinville 1CER Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps and from 3069 St. Albert (1 Field Ambulance) RCACC.

Under the guidance of Captain Mark Senio, the training included how to light a fire, the properties of fire, magnesium starter, the care, maintenance and know-how to light camp stoves and the basics of lanterns.

One group had the opportunity of learning the ropes on the 5 Man Arctic tent and how to set it up.

In attendance were RSM MWO Tryon, Ocdt Nicole Tryon, Lt. Duane Bannerman and one Cpl of the Reg force.

Out to visit the cadets while in training was Royal Canadian Legion AB-NWT Command District 8 Commander Bob Peterson.

Cadet training is currently held at CFB Edmonton.

For more info on the Morinville Cadets, please email morinvillecadets3061@gmail.com

