Morinville Centennial Community Gardens holding compost fundraiser

by Stephen Dafoe

Area gardeners will be able to get some nutrients for their gardens while helping the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens (MCCG) with their latest fundraiser.

The Gardens Annual Compost Sale takes place May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Champlain Park, 9820 104 Street. During the sale, gardeners can buy one 40-pound bag for $10, three bags for $25 or five bags for $40. The compost is coming from Clean It-Green It, who produce Grade A compost, suitable for garden use.

“Composting is an effective way to keep your garden healthy,” said MCCG Secretary Stacy Buga. “Adding high quality compost to your soil adds important nutrients without the use of chemical fertilizers. Healthy soil produces healthy food.”

Buga said funds raised through the event last year allowed volunteers to add a variety of berries for the community to enjoy at the United Church location and that this year they are focusing on updating fencing, and edging for their rental plots.

“We work with the Town of Morinville to create a beautiful, accessible space for the whole community to enjoy, and need the funds available to invest in continuous upkeep, improvement, and support of our work of providing healthy food for the public and the food bank.”

The MCCG see the annual event as a great opportunity to connect with the community’s new and seasoned gardeners and having conversations to better serve the public.

“By supporting the compost fundraiser, you get a better garden, and we are able to offer a thriving space to connect with neighbors and share knowledge about plants and food,” Buga said. “Community gardens play an important role in the community from improving mental health with fresh air and exercise, offering local fruit and vegetables, as well as building awareness of environmental issues.”

Buga said she was pleased that this year’s compost sale aligns with the Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up taking place at the Morinville Leisure Centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“[It gets] people thinking about how their actions can affect the environment. The small steps we take to limit the chemicals that reach our soil can have a lasting impact for a healthy planet,” Buga said.

