3 easy backyard DIY upgrades

(NC) Embarking on a DIY project can offer lots of fun and learning for a couple, family or just for yourself. Consider taking up a project for your backyard that you can enjoy with the people close to you all year long.

Here are three unique ideas for backyard DIY projects that anyone, from beginners to seasoned builders, can do.

Re-home your garden

Make gardening even more personal and rewarding this summer by building your own planter box. Making a planter box for your favourite veggies or flowers is great for a beginner or seasoned DIY-er. With several wood and composite material options and various design configurations, you have the freedom to match your planter to your outdoor space.

Elevate your patio with a pergola

There are few things that add to the charm of a backyard like a pergola. Whether you want to provide shade around your bistro set or give your plants room to grow to the sky, there is no shortage of ways to build a pergola or trellis in your outdoor space. Pergolas aren’t just meant for large backyards, either. Your local Home Hardware Building Centre can help you pick out the right materials and tools to build a pergola that fits your lifestyle and needs.

Build your own storage space

A storage shed might not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning out your backyard. But, whether it’s shielding your bikes, tools or furniture from the elements, or acting as a place to keep extra chairs or cushion covers, a shed can be a game-changer and a fun DIY project. With a wide range of sizes and designs available, you can build a shed that fits all of your storage needs.

