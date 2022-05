submitted by the Town of Legal

Legal’s Bike Safety Clinic was held in the Legal arena for students in grades K – 6 from Legal School and Ecole Citadel last Wednesday.

Facilitating the clinic were four members from Sturgeon County’s bylaw enforcement, 1 RCMP officer, and 3 members from Alberta Health Services.

The free bicycle safety clinic was of great value to kids in the community and Legal was happy to be able to bring it back this year.