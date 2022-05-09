Letter: Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides coming up later this month

Morinville registered for the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, taking place May 28 and 29.

Morinville is one of the 13 Alberta locations registered for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The Pet Valu Walk Dog Guides is the largest fundraising event of its kind with a fundraising event held in approximately 300 communities across Canada.

The annual event raises funds to help provide Dog Guides to Canadians with visual, hearing, medical or physical disabilities, at no cost.

All ages, and fitness levels, with or without a dog are welcome to participate in the two-day event.

People can register online or in person at the Morinville Fish & Game Gazebo on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include door prizes, children’s activity books while they last and giveaways.

The walk is as long or as short as a person wishes to walk or run. A Certificate of Completion is provided at the end of their participation.

The pathway is a flat surface and is appropriate for strollers and walkers.

People can also donate online to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides towards the Morinville walk at www.walkfordogguides.com, by calling 1-800-768-3030 or by email at walk@dogguides.com.

The donations online is open now till the end of May in support of this a great cause.

Last year, Morinville and area residents raised $3120. The goal this year is to raise $3000.

For more info please contact Lucy at 780-939-4370 or email History 8@telus.net.

The Foundation provides Dog Guides in seven programs: Canine Vision, Hearing, Service, Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert and Facility Support.it cost approx. $35,000 to raise, train and place each Dog Guide with its handler.

A Dog Guide’s Life

The most commonly used breeds are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and standard poodles. The puppies are placed in foster homes at 7 weeks of age for approx. one year.

Here they are socialized and taught manners and basic obedience. They are also exposed to many different situations and experiences and people as possible.

At about the age of one, the puppies return to the foundation for formal training, which is about 4 to 6 months, leading to a career spanning 8 to 10 years.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides does not receive any government funding and relies on the support of fundraising events and donations from service clubs, corporations, foundations and individuals across the country.

Lucie Roy – Morinville Lions CLub