Villeneuve Happy Sixties Club is celebrating 50 years on June 11 in Villeneuve Hall.

A dance with the Satellites playing music, and featuring the Edmonton Metis Traditional Dancers.

Lunch, cash bar.

Tickets are $15 per person.

The event runs from 8 pm to Midnight.

For tickets, call Angeline 780-220-2049 or Gerald at 780-940-8082

Angeline Majeau (president)