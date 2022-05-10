Two Legion members receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

by Lucie Roy
photos submitted courtesy of Ann Haberer and Bob Peterson.
The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers was presented to Legion members Bob Peterson and Darren Longstaff over the weekend.
The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers was presented to Alberta-NWT Command District 8 Commander Bob Peterson at the AB-NWT Command Provincial Convention held in Red Deer on May 6 to 8.
The medal was presented by AB-NWT Command President John Mahon on behalf of the Governor-General of Canada.
Peterson has served with the Royal Canadian Legion for more than three decades. He has served as Service Officer, 2nd Vice-President, President, and numerous Committees including Housing, Bar officer, Poppy and Sports.
He has also been the Area Commander from 2015-2018, Deputy District Commander from 2018-2019 and District Commander since 2019 to the present term.
Darren Longstaff was presented his medal by Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Her Honour, the Honourable Salma Lakhani, AOE, B.Sc.
Longstaff joined the Legion in 2008 and has served at the Gibbons Branch as Sgt-at-Arms, Service Officer, Executive Committee, 1st Vice President and President since 2019.
