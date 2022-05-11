Letter: Electronic Recycling Association looking for laptops

Just a quick reminder if you have any technology you are not using, laptops, computers or other devices, we really need them at this time.

We have a large list of pending charities that could use even 1 or 2 laptops.

https://www.electronicrecyclingassociation.ca/donate-to-charities/

Here is a quick summary on the ERA and what we do, please let me know if you can help.

Electronic Recycling (Reusing) Association (ERA) – an award-winning, ISO 14001, 45001 & 9001 Certified Not For Profit Organization active for over a decade. Our mission is to reduce the unnecessary environmental impact caused by retiring electronic/IT equipment. Where possible – and after stringent data security procedures have been met – we help other Not for Profits/Charities/Community Groups etc through “reuse” donation activities. We offer hard drive shredding services, onsite or offsite and data wiping.

We offer pickups for over 20 items, we have a shipping label option, where Fedex or UPS can come same day or next day for 1 or 2 items to your home or office, or you can bring the items to our warehouse.

Click here for more details on the program.