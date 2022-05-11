Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are a couple of photos sent to us by local photographer Don Boutilier.

This Redwing Blackbird photo was taken by Stephen Dafoe Monday afternoon in the ravine near Notre Dame.

Cattails in the ravine, taken Monday by Stephen Dafoe

Jack Reader and Laura Werstiuk Fisheries Technician. – Photo by Lucie Roy.

During the week of May 2-8 red dresses could be seen hanging in the trees along the Hwy through Bon Accord.

Each year the spirits of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people are honoured on 5 May- Red Dress Day. Red Dress Day is to create awareness and to encourage people to take action for change. It was Metis artist Jaime Black who helped to inspire the red dress movement. Black chose red as she was told it was the only colour spirits cans see and using it as a way of calling the spirits back to their loved ones. – Lucie Roy Photo

Country singer Brett Kissel was at Liquor Planet (next to Scotia Bank) Friday sampling his Alberta-made Deuce Vodka line.

Congratulations to MCHS students Kirsten Whitfield, Evan Charrois, and Cierra Palma on their Skills wins.

The Bike Safety Clinic was held in the Legal arena for students in grades K – 6 from Legal School and Ecole Citadel. Facilitating the clinic were four members from Sturgeon County’s bylaw enforcement, 1 RCMP officer, and 3 members from Alberta Health Services. The free bicycle safety clinic was a great value to kids in the community and Legal was happy to be able to bring it back this year. – Submitted Photos

After more than 30 years of building a legal practice, Morinville lawyer Gord Putnam will leave Putnam Law LLP at the end of May to take on the role of provincial judge. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Greater St Albert Catholic Schools Morinville Ward Trustee Noreen Radford was speaking with Anshu Gupta, Town of Morinville Development Planner, Planning and Economic Development at the Morinville and District Business Luncheon held on Wednesday. Radford was wearing a hat to raise awareness of the importance of positive mental health. Mental Health Awareness Week is from May 1-8. Hats On! for Mental Health Day is held on the first Wednesday in May. – Lucie Roy Photo

This week's Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce spotlight is Technical Automotives in the Morinville Industrial Park.

This week’s Book Bites Segment is about the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program.