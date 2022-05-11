Roseridge holding Household Hazardous Waste Roundup Saturday in Morinville

by Colin Smith

Are hazardous waste products cluttering up your home?

You can dispose of these items for free at this weekend’s Spring Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up.

Bring your household hazardous waste to the Morinville Leisure Center on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event organized by the Roseridge Waste Management Facility is open to all residents. Identification or landfill permits are not required.

Material that can be dropped off includes electronics, paint, used oil materials and household hazardous waste, including cleaners such as bleach, oven cleaners and rust removers, and herbicides and pesticides.

Also included in household hazardous waste are batteries, lighting fixtures and light bulbs, smoke detectors, aerosol cans and small propane tanks.

“The aim of these events is to keep the hazardous material out of our landfill,” said Roseridge Manager Susan Barry. “We hope that the convenience of the round-up at no cost is enough incentive to encourage people to properly dispose of their waste.”

Roseridge will be putting on a similar event in Gibbons in October.

Click here for a full list of accepted items.

For further information call 780-939-5678.