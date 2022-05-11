Sturgeon Composite walkathon to include Show & Shine

Sturgeon Composite High School are looking to line up some special cars like the one above in this Morinville Online file photo

by Morinville Online Staff

With better weather here to stay, Sturgeon Composite High School is hoping those who own vintage vehicles will join them for a special event next week.

Sturgeon Composite High School is holding a walkathon fundraiser on May 19 to raise money for Homeland Housing. Called Sturgeon Strides for the Community, the event will also include a Show and Shine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are raising money for Homeland Housing by hosting our inaugural walkathon called Sturgeon Strides. Homeland housing provides housing options to seniors in Sturgeon County,” explained organizer Steve Ioanidis. “Along with the walkathon, there will be a show and shine showcasing cars and trucks from around the area. Sturgeon Fire Department will also be present to show off some of their equipment.

The show and shine takes place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in front of the school in the bus loop. Those interested in showing off their car can contact the school at 780-973-3301 or email steve.ioanidis@sturgeon.ab.ca.

“Everyone is welcome to come and view the cars,” Ioanidis said. “There will also be a donation bucket if people wish to donate money towards Homeland Housing.”