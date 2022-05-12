Column: Downsizing tips for happiness in a smaller space

(NC) Downsizing for retirement can relieve stress and help you focus on what is truly important. Whether you feel ready for the change or you’re a little nervous to plant roots somewhere new, here are some tips for a smooth and easy transition.

Start decluttering now

Even if you don’t plan to move for some time, it’s worth cutting down on your clutter. Begin thinking about items you really want to keep forever, such as your mother’s china. If those antique dishes mean a lot to you, keep them for your next place and plan to actually use them. If they are just taking up space, recognize that and don’t feel bad about finding them a new home. Beginning to tackle this step now will save you last-minute stress and guilt when it comes time to move.

Consider your lifestyle

Are you looking to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life? Or, are you excited by the option of walking to nearby shops and activities in an area where you don’t have to rely on a car? Will your new pad be the home base for a rotation of visiting family or are you planning to live the more nomadic life of the frequent traveller? Consider your physical, social, and personal needs as you think about how and where to live in retirement.

Use all tools available

There are many options and considerations when creating a retirement plan, so use all the resources available to help you make an informed decision for your golden years. For example, you can use free census data to learn about a potential new community before moving there. You can find useful details on population, age and types of dwellings in different places. Specifically, you’ll be able to see if there is a higher concentration of seniors or lots of young children, along with the type of housing in your target area. It’s a great way to learn more about a place before you move there.

Find more information at statcan.gc.ca/census.