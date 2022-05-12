PSA: AHS offering free 6-week Chronic Pain Self-Management Program

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Albertans living with chronic pain symptoms or support someone with a long-term health condition(s) have an opportunity to join a free Alberta Health Services (AHS) workshop designed to help them take control of their health.

Better Choices, Better Health is a six-week series of workshops designed to support Albertans living with ongoing health conditions explore ways to manage their health and live their life, one step at a time. These workshops are one of many services provided by the Alberta Healthy Living Program, which supports chronic disease management programming throughout the province.

The Better Choices, Better Health workshop sessions are led by trained volunteer leaders, many of whom live with a chronic health condition. This approach ensures an understanding of the challenges participants face and provides a supportive and welcoming environment.

Because those living with ongoing health conditions are often faced with the same day-to-day challenges, Better Choices, Better Health focuses on teaching tools and techniques common to all chronic conditions.

Beginning next month, there are three weekly courses to choose from this summer:

Chronic Pain; Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12; 1:30pm – 4:00pm

Chronic Pain; Tuesdays, July 5, 12, 19, 26, August 2, 9; 6:00pm – 8:30pm

Chronic Pain; Tuesdays, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, September 7; 9:30am – noon

Participants will learn:

Techniques to manage their symptoms.

Tips for healthy eating and becoming more active.

Strategies for talking with the healthcare team.

Methods for dealing with difficult emotions.

Options for making everyday tasks easier.

Ways to take care of themselves to enjoy a better quality of life.

Read what a past participant says: https://albertahealthservices.ca/news/Page15425.aspx

Virtual workshops start next month using the online platform Zoom (www.zoom.us).

Workshops are scheduled to accommodate a range of participant availabilities. Call 825-404-7460 (press 3) to register as spots are limited.

Interested participants should have access to a device (computer, tablet, or smartphone) that connects to the Internet, and has both a camera and microphone.