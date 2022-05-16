St. Jean Baptiste Rebuild FUNdraiser Extravaganza draws 300

photos by Lucie Roy

The St. Jean Baptiste Rebuild FUNdraiser Extravaganza was held on May 14 at the Morinville Community Cultura Centre with more than 300 in attendance.

Premier Jason Kenney, MP Dane Lloyd, MP Garnett Genuis, MLA Mark Smith, MLA Dan Williams, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma and Council members attended the event.

Also in attendance was Bishop Paul Terrio, Diocese of St. Paul, Rev. Trini Pinea, St Jean Baptiste Pastor and Rev. Lester Evangelista Associate Pastor.

The members of the Morinville Volunteer Fire Department were piped in by Claude Valcourt, followed by messages from Fr. Trini and Bishop Terrio, the Premier and Mayor Boersma.

Justin Pautonnier and Ed Bulger provided the introductions of guests and were the emcees for the evening.

Entertainment included Two Bad Apples with Rob Kaup and Danielle Edge, Jordan Imgrund-Havey, MCHS DramaLlamas and comedian Don Burnstick.

Auctioneer Dave Meunier conducted the live auction for a dinner for 8 provided by Bishop Terrio, Father Trini and Father Lester Dinner, which raised over $2100.

The evening ended with the Silent Auction winners, 50/50 winner, door prizes and the song You’ve Got a Friend in Me with Ed Bulger.