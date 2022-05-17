RCMP on the road this long weekend looking for unsafe drivers

Alberta RCMP says it will participate in Canada Road Safety Week and promote safe driving behaviours over Victoria Day long weekend

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta RCMP and their traffic enforcement partners are planning to be on the lookout for impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, occupant restraints, and other unsafe driving practices on May 17 to 23 in support of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police’s (CACP) Canada Road Safety Week (CRSW).

The annual campaign reinforces safe driving habits to save lives and reduce injuries on the province’s roadways. The Alberta RCMP will be enforcing sober driving over the Victoria Day long weekend on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, Saturday, May 21.

“In 2021, Alberta RCMP issued 2,321 traffic safety tickets and removed a total of 101 impaired drivers from the roads over the Victoria Day Long weekend,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Inspector Chris Romanchych. “The driving decisions you make not only impact you but also everyone else you are sharing the road with. So this long weekend, we encourage motorists to think of others when they get behind the wheel and to choose safe driving behaviours.”

