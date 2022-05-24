Sturgeon County honours its volunteers

photos by Lucie Roy

A Sturgeon County Volunteer Appreciation Event was held on Tuesday, May 17 with a Picnic in the Park at the Cardiff Park Soccer Fields.

Speaking at the event was Deputy Mayor Neal Comeau, Scott MacDougall, Chief Operations Officer, Scott Rodda, Manager of Family & Community Support Services and members of the Sturgeon County Youth Council.

This year Sturgeon County did things differently and recognized the community organizations and the value they bring versus one nominee.

All organizations were acknowledged with a brief summary of their goals and accomplishment.