Simple tips for taking care of a senior pet

(NC) Aging is a fact of life that we can’t ignore forever. While many of us realize we need to make some changes to our lifestyle to enjoy life to the fullest, we don’t always realize that sometimes our pets might also need a little help to enjoy their golden years. Here are some steps to consider as your pets age.

Active living

Maintaining an active lifestyle is important for your senior pets’ health and happiness. As they age, daily walks are an easy, low-impact way for them to get some exercise. Just remember, elderly dogs are often more sensitive, so it’s important to make sure their leashes or harnesses are comfortable throughout your walk.

Nutrition

Many pets can maintain their regular diet as they age. However, as pets get older, the ways in which they eat may need to be adapted. For example, older pets may need to have their meals at regular times, in which case an automatic pet feeder may help keep their meals on schedule and their portions controlled. It’s also generally recommended that pets need to drink 1 oz (30 ml) of water per 1 lb of body weight every day. Pet fountains are a great way to provide them with fresh flowing water to keep them hydrated.

Pet-proofed home

There are a few changes you can make in your home that will improve your pet’s quality of life. Setting up a ramp or steps can help your pets reach their favourite spots, like a bed that may be too high. PetSafe, for example, offers systems that allow you to change from pet steps to a pet ramp in a flash. It’s an easy way to reduce the risk of injury. Keeping a ramp available to get in and out of the car is also important for senior dogs, especially if they have regular car rides for vet visits or trips to the cottage.

Find out about other ways you can improve care for your senior pets at petsafe.ca.