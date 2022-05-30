Alberta RCMP stop 165 impaired drivers over Victoria Day long weekend

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP participated in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, May 21. Officers were patrolling our provincial streets and highways, apprehending motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol. From May 20-23, officers removed a total of 165 impaired drivers from the roads.

As well, 2,804 traffic safety violation tickets were issued with 1,280 motorists being written up for exceeding the speed limit, 74 for distracted driving, and another 66 for the improper use of vehicle safety restraints.

Long weekend traffic notables:

Cochrane, Alta. – RCMP Traffic members conducted six check stops in the areas of Bighorn, Kananaskis, Rocky View County, and the town of Cochrane. Approximately 600 vehicles were screened with 14 impaired drivers being removed from the road. Additionally, one motorist was found to be driving with a suspended license and one domestic violence offender was identified and arrested.

Nordegg, Alta. – Rocky Mountain House, Blackfalds, and Stettler RCMP Traffic units conducted a check stop that resulted in 227 mandatory alcohol screenings. One motorist received IRSs for driving impaired.

Rocky Mountain House, Alta. – Officers initiated a stop with a vehicle travelling 75 km/h over the posted speed limit. The driver failed a mandatory alcohol screening and was found to be driving without a license. Further investigation showed that the individual was wanted on 14 Criminal Code warrants. The driver was arrested and is waiting to appear in court.

While the Alberta RCMP aimed to keep roads safe this long weekend, their work didn’t stop when the holiday ended. With an increase in recent roadway fatalities across the province, police are promoting road safety every day.

“From May 16th to the 23rd alone, there were five motor vehicle collisions resulting in the loss of six lives. Three of these collisions were confirmed to involve impairment,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “While we continue to enforce traffic laws and maintain order on our provincial roadways, we remind the public that traffic safety is the responsibility of everyone. We urge road users to practice safe driving behaviours every time they get behind the wheel.”

