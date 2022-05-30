Sturgeon Fillies are SHC’s new U-15 female team

Sturgeon Fillies – new female U15 team set to be on the ice for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

by Morinville Online Staff

Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC), which offers hockey programs for players aged three to seventeen, now has a U15 female team – the Sturgeon Fillies.

Registration for the team, playing in the upcoming 2022-2023 hockey season, opens June 1, and SHC wants to get the word out.

The only options currently available for SHC female players are to play on co-ed teams or travel to St. Albert or Fort Saskatchewan.

“We have been working hard to be able to provide the first-ever female hockey team in Sturgeon Hockey Club by starting with a team at the U15 level,” said Jennifer Lockridge, SHC Coaches Director and U15 Sturgeon Fillies Head Coach. Lockridge noted the intention is to grow a female division with teams in each age group. “As a coach, I want to provide ample opportunity for skill development and all-girls camps at a lower cost in a fun, positive atmosphere.”

SHC says it has received tremendous support from the region’s smaller neighbouring hockey clubs, including CNN, CR, Westlock and Barrhead. They have expressed a shared interest in keeping girls in the sport by building a female hockey program in the community.

SHC’s Fillies program hopes to give female hockey players more options with less travel to play the sport they love with other girls.

“I wish there was something like this in the community for me when I was younger,” said Natalie Kieser, U of A Pandas female hockey player.

Female players can register online at www.sturgeonhockeyclub.com or contact Coach Lockridge at coachesdirector@sturgeonhockeyclub.com.

