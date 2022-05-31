Festival Days return to Morinville June 17 – 19

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Cancelled in its entirety in 2020 and delivered virtually in 2021 due to COVID, Morinville Festival Days has returned to a live format, offering new, diverse programming. The annual event remains a celebration of community, family, and culture with three days of exciting activities.

After three years, the highly anticipated Wildrose Midway returns to the Morinville Leisure Centre. Discounted wristband certificates for the midway are available at Town Hall, the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, or the Morinville Leisure Centre [for] just $35. Certificates can be exchanged for a wristband that entitles the wearer to unlimited midway rides for the day of exchange. Advanced sales end at noon on June 15! Wristbands will be available onsite for $40.

In addition to many free, family-friendly activities on both Saturday and Sunday, the live entertainment offered on the ATCO Community Stage Saturday afternoon will provide a platform to showcase local talent.

New for this year’s festival, and to celebrate our rich history, is an indigenous Arts Showcase featuring internationally acclaimed hoop dancer Dallas Arcand. Taking place Saturday evening at the Morinville Cultural Centre, this exciting 1.5-hour performance is free for everyone to attend.

Returning are some of our most beloved events and new offerings including:

Council’s Free Pancake Breakfast featuring family entertainment

NAPA Morinville Show & Shine

Morinville Fire Fighter Combat Challenge presented by Cattail Crossing Golf and Winter Club

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration hosted by the Morinville Lion’s Club

“Kiddie Commando” obstacle course & military vehicle displays hosted by the Edmonton Garrison

Hot Sauce Competition hosted by the Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon

Hunger Happens in the Summer, in support of the Morinville Food Bank

The Empty Bowl Pet Supply “Foodraiser” hosted by the Morinville Veterinary Clinic

Sunrise to Sunset Create-a-Thon & Art Sale hosted by the Morinville Art Club

free screening of Encanto supported by the French-Canadian Association of Alberta (ACFA)

Admission by donation to the Morinville Museum

The Morinville Farmer’s Market will be operating both Saturday and Sunday.

BREAK FREE 5/10k Run & Walk (8 a.m.) Hosted by the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation

Regrettably, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Festival Days Parade. The parade route traditionally is part of a provincial highway network which increases the need for traffic safety planning. An independent review of our traffic plan requires improvements that are not currently feasible. A second complicating factor is the inability to secure volunteer capacity to lead the parade. Festival Days is in large part community-driven, and many local volunteers are already committed to planning and executing their own events.

As a community-driven initiative, the festival continues to deliver. “While a parade is a beloved component of Festival Days, its presence doesn’t define it. With so many of our best volunteers planning Festival Days events, support from community groups, and corporate partners such as ATCO, Re/Max Edmonton & Area Associates Functional Therapy Inc., JLS Decals & Sign, OK Tire Morinville, and RV City we know we are on the right track,” says Teena Hughson, Community Engagement & Partnerships Specialist. “We are confident that we have many exciting activities the whole family can enjoy.”

Anyone interested in performing or participating in Festival Days still has time to get involved. To do so, contact Teena Hughson at 780-939-7832.

The roster of events, which is still growing, can be found at www.morinville.ca/festivaldays.