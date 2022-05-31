Morinville Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides raises more than $3000

by Lucie Roy

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides was held at the Morinville Fish & Game pond Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

On hand to greet walkers were Jessica Bishop, Store Manager and Brittany Schaefer, Assistant Manager of Morinville Pet Valu.

The store had giveaways for the walkers, which included bandanas for the dogs, coupons, dog toys, frisbees and a certificate for those doing the walk.

More than $3000 was raised during the two-day event, with some donations still coming in.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides ensures the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides can continue to provide Canadians with Dog Guides.

All proceeds from the walk go towards the seven Dog Guide programs canine vision, hearing, service, seizure response, autism assistance, diabetic alert and facility support.

 

Morinville Pet Valu Store Manager Jessica Bishop with Keven Phinney and his Schnauzer poodle named Tessa.
Nicole Lussier, Bev Lussier, Lalenya Gasse and Simone Lussier getting ready to do the walk.
Jessica Chapman, Stephanie Ma and Fred Malott on the walk around the fish and game pond.
Lab mix Sam sporting his new bandana.
Morinville Pet Valu  Assistant Manager Brittany Schaefer holding bandanas with Fred Malott and his Husky Rider, Jessica Chapman with Lab mix Sam and Stephanie Ma.
