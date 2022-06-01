Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated provincially and locally

The Government of Alberta is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign with a number of free public events and activities taking place across the province throughout the jubilee year but with a special focus on the June 2 – 5 jubilee weekend.

“I am looking forward to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to honouring the very special place that Her Majesty holds in our history and in the hearts of Canadians,” said Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani in a media release.

Lakhani is the host of a Platinum Jubilee garden party with entertainment and refreshments at Government House in Edmonton on June 4. The grounds open at 1:30 p.m. and the program runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, all provincial historic sites, interpretative centres and museums will have free admission from June 3-5.

Locally, The Morinville Lions Club and Volume 4 (for) History are partnering to host a Jubilee event On June 17 and 18 during Morinville Festival Days. The event runs from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm on June 17, and from 1 pm to 4 pm on June 18 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The event will have door prizes, education, quizzes, colouring, and a decorative hat contest.

See the poster below for details.