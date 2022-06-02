Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides was held at the Morinville Fish & Game pond Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

More than $3000 was raised during the two-day event with some donations still coming in. – Lucie Roy Photos

Sensei Steve Rooke of Rooke School of Karate [bac row left] tested for his sixth-degree black belt in Uechi-Ryu Karate. We ran a feature story on the achievement earlier this week. – submitted photo

Don Boutilier sent us this great shot of a yellow-headed blackbird.