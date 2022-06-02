UPDATE – Morinville RCMP on scene of fatal motor vehicle collision  

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On June 2, 2022 at approximately 11 am the Morinville RCMP along with Emergency Medical Services and Fire Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a jeep on Highway 44 near Highway 642. The investigation has revealed that the car crossed the center line colliding head-on with the jeep.

As a result of the collision one occupant of the jeep was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance with serious injuries. The second occupant of the jeep was transported to the hospital via STARS Air ambulance with serious injuries. The loan occupant and driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman from Edmonton is deceased.

RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was consulted.

The highway is now clear and open to traffic.

The investigation is still ongoing.

