Business Spotlight: Fusion Thrift Shoppe

Jun 6, 2022 Business, Local News, Morinville News 0

This week’s Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight is Fusion Thrift Shoppe, a new business committed to serving Morinville and surrounding communities with good, gently-worn clothes and more.

Serving the families in and around the community, their goal is to make a difference in hard economic times, in partnership with other community-minded people and organizations. Currently, they are partnered with Jessie’s House, Higher Grounds, and the Town of Morinville and would love to work with others as well.

This video produced by Smith Music and Soaring Pig Studios for the Chamber gives the inside look at the new business.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.