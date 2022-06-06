Business Spotlight: Fusion Thrift Shoppe

This week’s Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight is Fusion Thrift Shoppe, a new business committed to serving Morinville and surrounding communities with good, gently-worn clothes and more.

Serving the families in and around the community, their goal is to make a difference in hard economic times, in partnership with other community-minded people and organizations. Currently, they are partnered with Jessie’s House, Higher Grounds, and the Town of Morinville and would love to work with others as well.

This video produced by Smith Music and Soaring Pig Studios for the Chamber gives the inside look at the new business.