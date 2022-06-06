Morinville celebrates Pride Week

photos by Lucie Roy
The Annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony took place Sunday, June 5 at 12.30 pm at the Morinville Leisure Centre with more than 50 in attendance.
Councillor Maurice St. Denis provided the Welcome and introductory remarks. Also speaking at the event was Morinville-St Albert MLA Dale Nally, Garrison military chaplain Padre Powell providing a blessing and Councillor Jenn Anheliger reading the Proclamation for Pride Week.
The flag-raising was performed by Councillor Rebecca Balanko and Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing.
More than 100 gathered at the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens for a Picnic in the Park Sunday afternoon.
Performing for the audience with her singing and guitar was Ivy Mills.
Also performing was Tugs Cuchina, a Two-Spirit Drag Artist and Drag Performers LunaCy LeStrange, Carrie Du’Way and Selena Cuchina.
The event included display booths, free draws, entertainment, photos with entertainers, a Town of Morinville fire truck and free glitter tattoos.
Garden’s Gate located on Main Street at 100 Avenue and 100 Street was open on Sunday night to a full crowd.
The outdoor venue partnered with local businesses to bring an outdoor, family-friendly event with food and live entertainment.
The event was part of the Pride Week celebrations in Morinville.
