Morinville celebrates Pride Week

The Annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony took place Sunday, June 5 at 12.30 pm at the Morinville Leisure Centre with more than 50 in attendance.

Councillor Maurice St. Denis provided the Welcome and introductory remarks. Also speaking at the event was Morinville-St Albert MLA Dale Nally, Garrison military chaplain Padre Powell providing a blessing and Councillor Jenn Anheliger reading the Proclamation for Pride Week.

The flag-raising was performed by Councillor Rebecca Balanko and Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing.

More than 100 gathered at the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens for a Picnic in the Park Sunday afternoon. Performing for the audience with her singing and guitar was Ivy Mills. Also performing was Tugs Cuchina, a Two-Spirit Drag Artist and Drag Performers LunaCy LeStrange, Carrie Du’Way and Selena Cuchina. The event included display booths, free draws, entertainment, photos with entertainers, a Town of Morinville fire truck and free glitter tattoos.