Morinville RCMP request public assistance to identify suspect for theft of liquor

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are investigating the theft of four bottles of liquor from a liquor store in Morinville, Alberta.

On May 22, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a lone male entered the liquor store and stole four large bottles of liquor.

The male was in the store for approximately 5 minutes gathered the liquor and knocked over several boxes when running out of the store. Store surveillance along with another business surveillance footage describe the suspect as follows:

Tall and lanky

Shorter black hair

Wearing black jeans, black tank top, and a black baseball cap

The suspect ran to a nearby back alley and entered a green pickup truck

If you are able to assist in this investigation, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.