St Albert RCMP investigate theft of Edmonton Police Service uniform and equipment

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On June 5, 2022, at approximately 1:10 pm the St Albert RCMP responded to a complaint of Edmonton Police Service (EPS) uniforms being stolen. The EPS uniforms and equipment were in a vehicle that was entered overnight, resulting in the items being stolen.

Several items were taken from the vehicle including the following:

Three EPS uniform shirts

EPS uniform pants

Handcuffs

EPS duty belt

Blue plastic training pistol – Replica 9mm handgun. Does not fire live ammunition

EPS ball cap

Traffic vest with “POLICE” on the back

St. Albert RCMP continues to investigate and search for the stolen equipment.

If you have information please contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.