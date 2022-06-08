Lots of kittens to choose from at Morinville Veterinary Clinic

The Morinville Veterinary Clinic has taken in many cats and kittens that need forever homes.

“They are up to date on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped and spayed/neutered,” Assistant Manager Jessica Black told Morinville Online in an email. “The girl kittens are not spayed yet, but it is included in the adoption price. They would all be amazing animals for kids!”

Black said the kittens are all about nine weeks old, and the two orange cats (shown below) are about a year old.

Dwayne is five years old, and Tom-E is three years old.

“They are all good with other cats, and all of them except for Dwayne like dogs,” Black explained. “Dwayne is not a fan of canine friends, unfortunately.”

The adoption cost is $170 and requires filling out an adoption application, which takes approximately 48 hours to be approved.

For more information on the cats and kittens available for adoption, contact the Morinville Veterinary Clinic at 780-939-3133 or visit them on Facebook.

Below are images of the cats and kittens