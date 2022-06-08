Festival attendees have a chance to view, buy and create art 

Morinville Art Club will show, sell and create art during this year’s Festival Days

by Stephen Dafoe

Attendees at this year’s Festival Days in Morinville will have the opportunity to take part in a two-faceted art event put on by the Morinville Art Club. In addition to a show and sale taking place on Saturday, June 18, at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, the art club also invites people to create art during the same hours.

The sale will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 9 p.m.

“You can expect to see a variety of artistic styles and mediums – watercolour, acrylic, oils, pastels, and pencil, abstract, realism, impressionism, paper art, collage and more,” said Morinville Art Club Treasurer Frances Pelletier. “There may be other artistic items for sale as well.”

Pelletier said they are expecting eight to 10 artists and their works, and encourage people to ask questions of the artists and get to know their stories and processes.

Pelletier said it is essential to support local artists because owning a piece of local art should make you proud.

“It supports community members, not the big box stores, where “art” can be purchased for low prices and is probably a copy out of thousands of copies,” Pelletier said. “When you buy local, you can be assured that you have original art.”

Art sales, like the June 18 event, are one of the ways the Morinville Art Club generates funds for continuing education and the costs of operating the club.

“Your purchases not only “keep the lights on” but also raise the spirits of our members,” Pelletier said.

But the event is not just an opportunity to obtain some original, one-of-a-kind art for the home or office.

“From sunrise until sunset, the Morinville Art Club artists will create unique art and invite others to participate.

“It is a great experience to paint alongside other artists. Even if you do not consider yourself an artist, join in and give it a try,” Pelletier encouraged. “There is more to art than just painting. Create something with paper, pencil, odds and ends. Just let yourself go!”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies, but can also use some of the club’s extra supplies.

“Don’t stay away just because you don’t have supplies,” Pelletier said. “We are a friendly and fun bunch of artists. We like to laugh and are generally not very serious at all. We hope that you will come out and spend some time with us, ask questions, learn about what we do and why we do it. Take a moment to relax and watch. You don’t have to even say anything.”

The Morinville Art Club has a reputation for their love of having new people join the group. They offer classes, open studio nights, and opportunities to sell art.

The club will start meeting at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on September 13. They meet Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the club, email them at morinvilleartclub18@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook.

