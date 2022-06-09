Letter: Lions Club Thankful For Pet Valu Walk For Dog Guides Success

The Lions Club of Morinville would like to thank all participants, sponsors and volunteers who made the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides a success.
This fundraiser ensures Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides can continue to provide Canadians with Dog Guides.
All proceeds from the walk go towards the seven Dog Guide Programs- Canine Vision, Hearing, Service, Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert and Facility Support.
Morinville surpassed its goal with the total raised to date at $3210.
Donations are still being accepted online until the end of June.
Thank you go to:
- District C-1 Zone 7 Lions members who made contributions to the Dog Guides
- Lions Club of Legal for their continued annual support
- Morinville Online
- Morinville Pet Valu Store and those that came out to volunteer for the two-day event- May 28 & 29 to greet walkers, fill goody bags and provide support where needed.
- All walkers and volunteers and sponsors for the door prizes.
Lions Club of Morinville
