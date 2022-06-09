Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

A cedar waxwing lands in an elm tree (top) and on a garden chair (above). The colourful birds have been around in good numbers in Morinville the past week. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

A blue jay decides to check out the competition – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The MR. MTR (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) was held Saturday, June 4 with more than 35 riders and 47 participants. Veterans and supporters gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. No. 176 in Morinville for kickstands up at 10.000 am. The approximately 4-hour drive went through Morinville, Onoway, Barrhead, Westlock, Redwater and Gibbons. Participants were from Cold Lake, Calgary, Edmonton, Legal, Gibbons, Morinville, Red Deer and Ardmore. – Lucie Roy Photo

JoAnne Maurier sent us this photo of a male golden finch

Garden’s Gate located on Main Street at 100 Ave & 100 St. was open on Sunday night to a full crowd. They partnered with local businesses to bring an outdoor, family-friendly event with food and live entertainment. The event was part of the Pride Week celebrations in Morinville. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Sunday afternoon over 100 gathered at the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens for a Picnic in the Park. Performing for the audience with her singing and guitar was Ivy Mills. Also performing was Tugs Cuchina, a two Spirit Drag Artist and Drag Performers LunaCy LeStrange, Carrie Du’Way and Selena Cuchina. The event included display booths, free draws, entertainment, photos with entertainers, fire truck and free glitter tattoos. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Sunday the Flag Raising Ceremony took place at 12.30 pm at the Morinville Leisure Centre with more than 50 in attendance. Councillor Maurice St. Denis provided the Welcome and introductory remarks. Also speaking at the event was Morinville-St Albert MLA Dale Nally, Garrison military chaplain Padre Powell providing a blessing and Councillor Jenn Anheliger reading the Proclamation for Pride Week. The flag raising was performed by Councillor Rebecca Balanko and Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Spring Tea & Craft took place Saturday, June 4 at the Rendez-Vous Centre.

Desserts included Rhubarb Crisp, Rhubarb Saskatoon Pie, Strawberry Rhubarb Pie and Strawberry Shortcake.

There were also a variety of vendors on hand with a variety of products. – Lucie Roy Photos



A bluejay sits on a feeder wondering where the feeder is gone. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A hare rests under a bush in a Morinville yard – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Construction began at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in the field near the Morinville Leisure Centre, which will be the future site of the LAV III monument. Members of the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon LAV III Committee and other Rotary club members were in attendance for the groundbreaking. Plans are to have the project completed for the September 10 unveiling to coincide with the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Rotary Club. Work had been held as they waited for the ground to dry. – Lucie Roy Photo

A great new sign went up at Higher Grounds on Thursday, June 2. The local volunteer coffee shop has become quite well known for its baking. – Stephen Dafoe Photo