Editorial: A dozen years of community news

This Saturday marks the end of our 12th year of providing community news. I started The Morinville News on June 11, 2010, when a local newspaper I was freelancing for decided to suspend publication.

Faced with the prospect of living in a community with only one regional news source and no paper with a proper Morinville focus, I decided to offer one. Starting with the slogan “Get the news while it’s still news,” MorinvilleNews.com launched as a digital daily with a commitment to living up to my chosen motto.

Over the past dozen years, the news business has declined as publishers wring their hands about declining ad sales for print and online media. Few have stopped wringing their hands long enough to scratch their head in wondering how to evolve.

We were not one of them.

When we launched our website, Facebook was celebrating its sixth anniversary of operation. Twelve years later, Facebook is not only the dominant player in the social media game; they are also the dominant player in the news media game.

Many people – and Morinvillians are no exception – get all of their news from Facebook.

As we enter our 13th year of providing community news, we will continue to use a variety of channels, including our highly-popular Facebook page, to provide you with a snapshot and some greater detail on what is happening in Morinville and the area.

Although it has always been our schtick, our 13th year will focus more on providing news about the good found in the community. Our Anniversary logo carries the slogan “Covering What’s Good In The Community.”

Yes, we will still tell you about the crimes and the collisions, which are the highest read stories on the site, but also stories about new businesses like the recent Chamber Business Spotlights, and profiles of Morinvillians doing cool and exciting things.

When we started MorinvilleNews.com (Now Morinville Online) news and advertising was our only business.

Two years ago, COVID shutdowns and the realities of a diminishing ad market and impossible competition from Facebook changed us from a full-time news organization to a company that offers community news as part of what it does. However, we feel we’ve still been able to deliver a lot of content and information in a revised format.

Without the support of the local businesses listed below, it would not be possible to provide you with the level of news and information that we do. For as little as $125 per month, we offer local businesses an opportunity to keep their business name in front of the community through our news site and social media.

Our sincerest thanks go to these local businesses who understand the value of community news in bringing the community together and the value our publication brings to keeping business names front and centre.

And, of course, thanks to you – our readers for these past dozen years.

-SD

