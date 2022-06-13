Police still have no leads in February Highway 28 hit and run

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP continue to investigate the fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision which took the life of 19-year-old Angel Cardinal, of Edmonton.

Despite continued efforts, the RCMP has yet to identify those responsible for this tragic event and continues to seek input from the public. RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling on Highway 28 near the Anthony Henday on Feb. 26, 2022, between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

RCMP would also like to speak to those that knew Angel and who could provide insight on what brought her to Highway 28 on Feb. 26, 2022.

If you have any information, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Original story can be found here.