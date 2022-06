Here are some shots that were taken in and around town this past week.

Jamie Troake sent us this photo, taken Saturday night at the Morinville Fish & Game pond.

Jesse Mercier sent us this photo of the former Ray McDonald Sports complex, taken Sunday morning.

Chickadee with a little lunch for its young ones. – Stephen Dafoe Photo Feeding time for these cedar waxwings. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

House wren taking flight from the bird house – Stephen Dafoe Photo